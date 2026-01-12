Jennifer Lawrence’s sheer naked gown at Golden Globe 2026 leaves internet divided: ‘Thought Taylor Swift for a second’

The Golden Globe Awards 2026 is currently underway. Celebrities graced the red carpet with their stunning outfits ahead of the main ceremony. Among them was actor Jennifer Lawrence, who turned heads in a stunning sheer dress. She is eyeing the top acting honour for Die My Love.

Jennifer Lawrence's bold out at Golden Globe 2026 At the event, Jennifer Lawrence arrived in a sheer, naked dress with colourful floral details all over the outfit. She paired it with a matching floral wrap alongside her signature makeup and soft, curled hair.

Advertisement

Watch:

Netizens react to Jennifer Lawrence's naked dress Her bold dress has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from the netizens. However, a section of netizens also confused her with singer Taylor Swift as well.

Advertisement

Reacting to her pictures, a user wrote in the comment section of an X page, formerly Twitter, “She’s been irrelevant for years and this look is desperate. Pure industry plant energy. People only hype her up because they’re told to.”

“I do not love the underwear dresses, but this one is gorgeous,” added another.

One commented, “Girl out of all things you could have worn…”

One more said, “Jennifer Lawrence on the Golden Globes carpet is a masterclass in effortless presence and authentic charisma. She doesn’t just walk the red carpet; she owns it, blending elegance, confidence, and a touch of playful relatability that makes her instantly magnetic. Every gesture, glance, and step communicates intentionality, showing that influence isn’t about dominating attention, it’s about commanding it naturally. In a space engineered for spectacle, she proves that poise and authenticity remain the ultimate showstoppers, turning a fleeting moment into an unforgettable impression.”

Advertisement

Another said, “She's trying too hard.”

A different one commented, “Jennifer Lawrence absolutely slayed the carpet too, that sheer floral gown is insane. The Golden Globes really understood the assignment this year.”

Jennifer Lawrence mistaken for Taylor Swift? A few also mistook her for Taylor Swift.

Among them, one said, “I thought this was Taylor.” “I lowkey thought she was ready to release reputation tv,” added someone else."

“I thought it was Taylor Swift (crying emojis) Love both of them btw.”

Jennifer Lawrence for Golden Globe Award Jennifer is nominated for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Die My Love. In the category, she is competing against Eva Victor for Sorry Baby, Julia Roberts for After the Hunt, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, and Tessa Thompson for Hedda.