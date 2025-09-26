Jennifer Lawrence says current situation in Gaza is ‘no less than genocide’, slams American political class

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is the latest celebrity to openly criticize Israel’s actions in the ongoing Gaza conflict and dubbed the present scenario a ‘genocide’. The Academy Award winner made the comments at a press conference on the sidelines of the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Friday.

The 35-year-old actress and producer was repeatedly questioned about her views on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Despite the organisers 'attempts to avoid a discussion on the topic, Lawrence chose to make her views on the topic unambiguously clear.

Jennifer Lawrence on conflict in Gaza “I’m terrified and it’s mortifying,” The Hunger Games actress told media persons, as per Variety. “What’s happening is no less than a genocide, and it’s unacceptable. I’m terrified for my children, for all of our children.

“I wish that there was something I could say, something I could do to fix this extremely complex and disgraceful situation. It breaks my heart.”

Jennifer Lawrence targets American politicians The Hollywood actress did not just criticize Israel’s actions in Gaza. She also took aim at the US political class for the falling standards of discourse.

“The kids who are voting right now at 18, it’s going to be totally normal to them that politics has no integrity. Politicians lie, there is no empathy,” Lawrence said, before issuing a dire warning, “And everybody needs to remember that when you ignore what’s happening on one side of the world, it won’t be long before it’s on your side as well.”

Jennifer Lawrence to receive prestigious Donostia Award The actress is present at the 73rd iteration of the San Sebastian Film Festival for the screening of her new project, Die My Love, and will receive the Donostia Award. The Film Festival takes place annually in Donostia-San Sebastian, Spain, and started this year on September 19. It is set to conclude on Saturday.

Interestingly, the film festival’s organizers have themselves issued a statement condemning the ongoing military action in Gaza and describing it as a “genocide.” They have called upon the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately declare a ceasefire.

“We believe it is necessary to publicly state our rejection of the genocide, of the unimaginable massacres to which the government of Benjamin Netanyahu is subjecting the Palestinian people since Hamas perpetrated the terrorist attack of 7 October 2023, which we, of course, also condemn,” the statement read, as per The Wrap.

FAQs What is the San Sebastian Film Festival? The San Sebastian Film Festival is an annual event that takes place in Donostia-San Sebastian in Spain. The ongoing edition is the 73rd iteration of the festival, which began on September 19 and concludes on September 27.

Why is Jennifer Lawrence present at the event? Jennifer Lawrence’s movie, Die My Love, is being screened at the festival. She is also set to receive the prestigious Donostia Award.