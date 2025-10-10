Jennifer Lopez stuns in red on the sets of upcoming Netflix thriller The Last Mrs. Parrish

Jennifer Lopez has started filming for her new project. The singer-actress will next be seen in the Netflix thriller, ‘The Last Mrs. Parrish’.

In photographs leaked from the sets, Jennifer Lopez looked fashionable in a red ensemble, which she paired with a black belt, glasses, gloves and a hat. Additionally, the actress completed her look with small diamond earrings and silver sandals.

The images dropped from the sets reveal that Lopez might be playing a stylish and independent character.

What to expect from 'The Last Mrs. Parrish'? As for Jennifer Lopez’s new movie, the plot will be based on Liv Constantine’s 2018 novel of the same name. The movie will revolve around a con artist who has set her eyes on a wealthy couple, the Parrishes, as her next target.

According to Just Jared, the official synopsis of the film reads, “Daphne Parrish (Lopez) and Jackson Parrish (Nickolaj Coster-Waldau) have it all on paper, as Amber Patterson (Isabel May) looks to befriend the wife and seduce her husband. Daphne’s shoes, Amber learns, are far more complicated to slip into than she expected.”

The movie adaptation will be directed by Robert Zemeckis, known for his work in movies like Forrest Gump and Cast Away. Andrea Berloff and John Gatins have written the screenplay.

The movie was previously announced in 2021, and Lisa Rubin was originally hired to write the script. The film will be executive produced by Margaret Chernin, Lynne Constantine, Valerie Constantine, Jack Rapke and Derek Hogue. Lopez, too, has come on board as a producer along with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming projects Apart from ‘The Last Mrs. Parrish,’ Jennifer Lopez can now be seen in Kiss of the Spider Woman, which came out on Friday, 10 October. Bill Condon helmed the musical drama, which also features Diego Luna and Tonatiuh.

Lopez’s last appearance was in the sports drama, Unstoppable. As for her collaboration with Netflix, the movie star has starred in the action-thrillers Mother and Atlas, alongside Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu.

‘The Last Mrs. Parrish’ is expected to come out in late 2026 or early 2027.

FAQs Is The Last Mrs. Parrish a movie adaptation? Yes. The Last Mrs. Parrish is based on a novel by Liv Constantine.

Will The Last Mrs. Parrish release in theaters? No. The Last Mrs. Parrish will premiere on Netflix.