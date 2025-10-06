Jennifer Lopez turns heads in a silk robe dress while promoting Kiss of the Spider Woman in New York

Jennifer Lopez gained attention in New York City while promoting Kiss of the Spider Woman. The Bronx star was photographed wearing an elegant mocha silk robe with free, flowing sleeves and cream lace around the borders as she left her hotel. The dress had a comfortable, lingerie-like feel to it because of its deep neckline and matching belt. She accessorized it with the same shade of open-toe shoes, showcasing her vivid red toenails. She completed her appearance with a full face of makeup and separated her long hair in the center, letting it fall in soft waves.

A Silk robe moment in New York Lopez has been in New York to tape appearances ahead of the film’s October 10 release, including a guest slot on the Las Culturistas podcast with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. Later on Sunday, she posted a carousel of glamour shots to her 247 million Instagram followers.

In the photos, she tagged celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes, who commented, “That’s not makeup… that’s a moment,” as well as hairstylist Danielle Priano for her fresh blowout. Some images showed her in a completely different outfit: tailored white trousers, a light brown tweed blazer, and a matching vest, highlighting the busy day of appearances.

Film promotion and personal milestone Beyond the fashion moment, Lopez also acknowledged the personal milestone attached to the film. She has been single for more than a year following her split from Ben Affleck, but publicly thanked him in September for helping to finance the $30 million production through Artists Equity. “The movie wouldn’t have been made if it weren’t for him,” she told CBS Sunday Morning. “I told him this was the role I was born to play, and he helped make it happen.”

In Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lopez plays Ingrid, a movie star imagined by jailed hairdresser Luis Molina, played by Tonatiuh. The film, also starring Diego Luna, reimagines the 1993 Broadway musical based on Manuel Puig’s 1976 novel. Lopez called it “the first [musical] I was meant to do,” adding that shooting its heavily choreographed numbers was “a challenge but exhilarating.”

Also read: Jennifer Lopez sings and dances with Diego Luna and Tonatiuh in Kiss of the Spider Woman scene

FAQs Q1: What did Jennifer Lopez wear in New York? A mocha silk robe-style dress with lace trim, long sleeves, and a matching belt.

Q2: Why is she in the city? She’s promoting Kiss of the Spider Woman, which opens October 10.