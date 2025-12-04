Jenny Han has ‘unfortunate’ news for The Summer I Turned Pretty fans. Check key details inside

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans will have to wait longer before they plan a trip to Cousins Beach. Bestselling author Jenny Han, creator of the romantic drama series, recently provided an update on the progress she has made on the forthcoming film.

Jenny shared key details regarding the highly anticipated project during The Wrap's 2025 Power Women Summit.

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie: Jenny Han gives an update “I just wrote it. We have not filmed anything yet,” Jenny said during the event. Jenny, 45, has also written the book trilogy of the same name. While she has made significant progress on the upcoming film's story, Jenny said it will not arrive this Christmas.

“I know that everyone was hoping that it was coming out this Christmas... but unfortunately, not happening, not possible,” Jenny said.

She further reminded fans that the post-production work on the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty series only came to an end a month before its release on Prime Video.

Besides writing the script, Jenny is also set to direct the film, E! News reported.

“The show came out in July,” said Jenny, adding that it was “really up to the last minute on the show”. This means that they did not get “time to film the whole movie.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty film: What to expect? In an 18 September appearance on Today, Jenny teased where the upcoming project will take the three popular characters - Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). She stated that fans can expect a major life event on the horizon.

“There is another big milestone for Belly. So we will continue along with that journey," she said on the show. However, she did not provide further details.

Earlier, Lola and Christopher admitted that they remain unaware of the film's plot.

“I’m sure Jenny has a great — she apparently has a first draft. So hopefully, maybe soon we’ll find out,” Deadline quoted Lola as saying.

Christopher added, “Thank God I’m not in the writer’s room, because I would write in some dumb s***.”

Following the latest update from Jenny, fans can expect The Summer I Turned Pretty movie to be released in late 2026 or 2027.

