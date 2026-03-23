Jessica Biel not pleased over Justin Timberlake's arrest video? Here's what we know about the controversy so far

A redacted version of the police body camera footage from Justin Timberlake's infamous drunken driving arrest in 2024 was released online recently. It came after the singer's agreement as part of the settlement of his privacy lawsuit against the police department. Reportedly, his wife, actress Jessica Biel, is "not happy" with the footage release.

If reports are true, she continues to stand by him despite all odds.

Jessica Biel's reaction to Justin Timberlake's arrest footage According to a source reported by People, Jessica Biel is upset about the renewed attention the case has been receiving after the footage went public on March 20. The insider claimed that she was upset about the footage as it portrayed the singer in a bad light.

"There's a reason they pushed back on the footage being released," the source told People, adding that the video leak "doesn't portray him in the best light."

Despite this, the source claimed Jessica Biel is still standing strong next to her husband during this crucial time. The unnamed added that she is focusing on her family and career.

"There have been some challenging moments lately, and she's focused on moving forward," the source said, also adding, "She's the happiest when she's able to focus on family life, along with her work when she chooses to take on projects."

If true, Biel is staying true about her feelings, although she is disappointed. "She's supportive of Justin, but she's also not afraid to express when she's disappointed in certain decisions. This was one of those moments," the insider added.

Justin Timberlake's arrest controversy explained The controversy erupted in June 2024 when Justin Timberlake was arrested in New York's Sag Harbor. After exiting a restaurant, he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. As per US reports, he also violated other rules, to which he later agreed. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Also Read | Justin Timberlake's 2024 drunk driving arrest video released with redactions

The viral DWI arrest footage The footage, which runs for almost eight hours, featured Timberlake's initial stop after Sag Harbor police told him that he ran a stop sign in the village center, veering out of his lane. Reportedly, he got out of his BMW smelling of alcohol at the time, before taking field sobriety tests.

The solo artist and actor told officers that he had consumed one martini and had been following friends home, reported AP.

At one point, Timberlake said, "These are, like, hard tests," and also added, “My heart's racing.”

Also Read | Justin Timberlake wins temporary court order blocking release of DWI arrest footage

The singer previously tried to stop the release of the bodycam footage, reasoning that it might harm his reputation. However, the footage was eventually released after a settlement with local authorities.

Timberlake was sentenced to a $500 fine, 25 hours of community service and a 90-day suspension of his license in the case.