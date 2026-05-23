Jessie J says she is ‘cancer free’ after year-long breast cancer battle

British singer Jessie J has revealed that she is now “cancer free”, more than a year after publicly disclosing that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
The singer shared the update with fans in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday, showing her waiting for an MRI scan as part of a routine annual check-up. Alongside the clip, the caption read: “Results are in and I am cancer-free! (sic)” followed by several crying emojis.
She later added: “I sobbed for hours and then exhaled for the first time in a year (sic).”
The announcement marks a significant development in what has been a difficult and highly public health journey for the performer. In June last year, the Price Tag singer disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis on social media, explaining that she wanted to be open about her condition rather than face it privately. She subsequently underwent surgery later that month.
However, her treatment continued beyond the initial procedure. In August, Jessie J rearranged and cancelled several tour dates after revealing that she needed further cancer treatment, prompting concern among fans and supporters worldwide.
The singer previously said she chose to speak publicly about her diagnosis to help herself process the experience and to stand in solidarity with others facing similar health challenges. Over the past year, she has regularly updated followers about her treatment and recovery while balancing family life and professional commitments.
Jessie J, who welcomed her son in 2023, has also reflected on how the diagnosis changed her perspective. She said the experience had given her “incredible perspective”, describing it as a period that reshaped her outlook on life and health.
The artist has faced multiple medical issues throughout her life. As a child, she was diagnosed with a heart condition and later suffered a stroke during her teenage years. In 2020, she revealed she had temporarily lost her hearing due to Meniere’s disease.
More recently, in 2024, Jessie J shared that she had been diagnosed with ADHD and OCD, continuing her long-standing openness about personal and health-related struggles.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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