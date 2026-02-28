Jim Carrey receives honorary César Award, gives heartfelt speech entirely in French

Canadian-American actor Jim Carrey received a standing ovation at the 51st César Awards in Paris after delivering an emotional acceptance speech entirely in French while accepting an honorary award recognising his contribution to international cinema.

Jim Carrey Receives Honorary César Award The ceremony, often described as France’s equivalent of the Oscars, honoured Carrey for a career spanning decades across comedy, drama and family entertainment. The honorary César is traditionally awarded to a global film personality who has made a lasting impact on cinema, with past recipients including Julia Roberts, who received the honour the previous year.

Carrey, widely known for films such as The Mask, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and The Truman Show, appeared visibly moved as he addressed an audience made up of leading figures from French cinema. His decision to speak entirely in French surprised attendees and drew warm applause throughout the theatre.

The actor was introduced on stage by filmmaker Michel Gondry, who directed Carrey in the acclaimed 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Their reunion added emotional weight to the moment, recalling one of the most celebrated collaborations of Carrey’s career.

Speaking slowly in French, and acknowledging his accent with humour, Carrey reflected on the craft of acting and the relationships he has built through filmmaking.

He said, “As an actor, each character you play is like clay in the sculptor’s hands, which you shape to your heart’s desire. How fortunate I have been to share this art with so many people who have truly opened their hearts to me.”

The speech became more personal as Carrey spoke about his family history and unexpected connection to France. He revealed that “about 300 years ago, (his) great, great, great, great, great, great-grandfather, Marc-François Carré, yes, Carré, was born in France, in Saint Malo” and emigrated to Canada. “Tonight with this magnificent honor, this square (carré in French) has come full circle.”

Carrey attended the ceremony accompanied by his daughter Jane, grandson Jackson and partner Mina, making the evening a family occasion as well as a professional milestone.

What Is The César Awards? The César Awards, organised annually by France’s Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma, celebrate achievements in French filmmaking while also recognising international artists whose work has influenced global audiences. Carrey’s honour reflects his enduring popularity in Europe, where many of his films have enjoyed strong critical and commercial success.

Though best known for high-energy comedic roles during the 1990s and early 2000s, Carrey has increasingly been recognised for dramatic performances that showcased a more introspective side of his acting. Films such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind helped reshape public perception of the actor, earning him critical acclaim and expanding his artistic reputation.

The emotional tone of his speech and his effort to address the audience in their own language appeared to resonate deeply with attendees. As the ceremony concluded, many viewers online described the moment as one of the evening’s highlights, praising Carrey’s sincerity and humility.