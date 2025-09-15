Jimmy Fallon, Keegan-Michael Key make surprise appearance at Lions' home game

Detroit had a double dose of star power on Sunday as Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and Michigan-native actor Keegan-Michael Key attended the Detroit Lions’ home opener at Ford Field.

The celebrities were spotted during the Lions’ Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears, where Fallon was seen on the broadcast hyping up the crowd while waving a "One Pride" flag. Key, a long-time Lions supporter, appeared to enjoy the moment, smiling and clapping as the team led 21–7 during the first half.

Veteran rapper Eminem was also seen at the game.

Their appearance was not just for sport — the two are in town to film a special Detroit-based episode of The Tonight Show at the Detroit Opera House. The episode, part of the show’s travel series, is scheduled to air on Monday, 15 September on NBC.

While Key is no stranger to Ford Field due to his strong ties to the team and the city, Fallon’s connection to any specific NFL club remains unclear. However, his lively cameo at the game seemed to be part of the lead-up to the much-anticipated recording.