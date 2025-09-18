Jimmy Kimmel fired LIVE Updates: Trump calls on NBC to now fire Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers

Walt Disney-owned ABC said on Wednesday it was pulling "Jimmy Kimmel Live" off the air. The decision was made after comments by the late-night show's host about the assassination of Charlie Kirk triggered a threat by the head of the top US communications regulator against Disney.

President Donald Trump celebrated the news in a social media post. "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump also called on NBC to fire Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, the hosts of late-night comedy shows on the network who often make jokes at Trump's expense.

