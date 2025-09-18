Subscribe

Jimmy Kimmel fired LIVE Updates: Trump calls on NBC to now fire Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers

Jimmy Kimmel fired LIVE Updates: US President hailed ABC's decision to cancel “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show and also called on NBC to fire Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated18 Sep 2025, 09:12:48 AM IST
Advertisement
Jimmy Kimmel, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live show.
Jimmy Kimmel, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live show.(Getty Images via AFP)

Walt Disney-owned ABC said on Wednesday it was pulling "Jimmy Kimmel Live" off the air. The decision was made after comments by the late-night show's host about the assassination of Charlie Kirk triggered a threat by the head of the top US communications regulator against Disney.

What exactly did Jimmy Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk? Read here

President Donald Trump celebrated the news in a social media post. "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump also called on NBC to fire Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, the hosts of late-night comedy shows on the network who often make jokes at Trump's expense.

Stay tunes to this LIVE blog to get all the latest updates on Jimmy Kimmel's firing.

Follow updates here:
18 Sep 2025, 09:12:48 AM IST

Jimmy Kimmel fired LIVE Updates: ‘Trump trying to shut down any show that’ speaks out against him

Tommy Williams, a longshoreman from Florida, told AFP the move felt un-American. "Any show that's on TV that speaks out against Donald Trump, he's trying to shut down," the 51-year-old said. "We're losing our freedom of speech. This is something that happens in Russia and North Korea and China, state-run TVs stuff."

Advertisement
18 Sep 2025, 08:44:55 AM IST

Jimmy Kimmel fired LIVE Updates: Here's what Jimmy said about Charlie Kirk's killing that got him fired

Jimmy Kimmel, who has been a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump, accused Republicans of using Kirk’s death to criticise their opponents.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” Kimmel said in his Sept. 15 monologue.

18 Sep 2025, 08:13:34 AM IST

Jimmy Kimmel fired LIVE Updates: ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel's show indefinitely. Here's why

Nexstar Media Group Inc, owner of ABC TV affiliates, said it would pull the show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ indefinitely from its stations following remarks Kimmel made about Trump ally Charlie Kirk's killing – that were “offensive and insensitive.”

Andrew Alford, the president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, was quoted as saying, “Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located.” Read full report here

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsUsHollywoodJimmy Kimmel fired LIVE Updates: Trump calls on NBC to now fire Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers
Read Next Story