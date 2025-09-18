Jimmy Kimmel fired LIVE Updates: Trump calls on NBC to now fire Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers

Walt Disney-owned ABC said on Wednesday it was pulling "Jimmy Kimmel Live" off the air. The decision was made after comments by the late-night show's host about the assassination of Charlie Kirk triggered a threat by the head of the top US communications regulator against Disney.
What exactly did Jimmy Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk? Read here
President Donald Trump celebrated the news in a social media post. "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Trump also called on NBC to fire Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, the hosts of late-night comedy shows on the network who often make jokes at Trump's expense.
Stay tunes to this LIVE blog to get all the latest updates on Jimmy Kimmel's firing.
Tommy Williams, a longshoreman from Florida, told AFP the move felt un-American. "Any show that's on TV that speaks out against Donald Trump, he's trying to shut down," the 51-year-old said. "We're losing our freedom of speech. This is something that happens in Russia and North Korea and China, state-run TVs stuff."
Jimmy Kimmel, who has been a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump, accused Republicans of using Kirk’s death to criticise their opponents.
“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” Kimmel said in his Sept. 15 monologue.
Nexstar Media Group Inc, owner of ABC TV affiliates, said it would pull the show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ indefinitely from its stations following remarks Kimmel made about Trump ally Charlie Kirk's killing – that were “offensive and insensitive.”
Andrew Alford, the president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, was quoted as saying, “Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located.” Read full report here