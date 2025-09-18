Jimmy Kimmel ‘angry’ as ABC suspends his late-night show, he already has new job plans

Host Jimmy Kimmel is "p***ed" over the ABC network's decision to suspend him and his late-night show, and he isn't going to take this lightly, as he is actively looking for ways to get out of his contract, sources told Daily Mail on Wednesday.

"This is the last straw and Jimmy is now looking to forever break his relationship with ABC forever," sources said.

Walt Disney-owned ABC said on Wednesday it was pulling "Jimmy Kimmel Live" off the air. "‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ will be pre-empted indefinitely,” an ABC spokesperson said, without elaborating.

The development came after remarks by the late-night show's host about the assassination of Charlie Kirk triggered a threat by the head of the top US communications regulator against Disney, Bloomberg reported.

In Monday night episode, Kimmel ranted about Kirk's shooting, suggesting the assassin 'was MAGA' and the Republicans were trying to 'score political points'.

‘Never seen Jimmy this angry’ Sources revealed that Jimmy was holding a crunch meeting with network executives, but is keen to 'break his relationship with them forever' and is already teeing up a guest slot with axed CBS star Stephen Colbert.

