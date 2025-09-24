Jimmy Kimmel breaks social media silence with Norman Lear nod; Internet erupts: 'stand with you and Tylenol'

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel marked his imminent return to television with a subtle social media tribute to the late television legend Norman Lear, hours before resuming Jimmy Kimmel Live! following a six-day suspension. On Instagram, Kimmel posted a photograph with Lear and wrote simply, “Missing this guy today.”

The post comes as Jimmy Kimmel prepares to return to the late-night stage with Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, following a suspension that sparked national debate over freedom of speech and the extent to which public figures, including President Donald Trump, can influence commentary from journalists, comedians, and media personalities.

Why was Jimmy Kimmel’s show suspended? Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension began after his September 10 commentary on the fatal shooting of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk at a Utah university event, where approximately 3,000 people were in attendance. Tyler Robinson, 22, was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated murder.

On his show, Kimmel criticised President Trump and MAGA supporters’ responses to the tragedy, stating: “The MAGA gang (is) desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Jimmy Kimmel further remarked on US President Donald Trump’s reaction: “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

The backlash from conservative audiences prompted broadcast groups Nexstar and Sinclair to pull the show on September 17, leading to a six-day hiatus.

The controversy also contributed to nearly $5 billion wiped off Disney’s stock market value, reflecting the high stakes of political commentary in contemporary entertainment.

Who was Norman Lear? Norman Lear, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 101, was a pioneering television writer and producer, responsible for classics such as All in the Family and The Jeffersons. Known for his outspoken liberal political views, Lear founded the advocacy organisation People for the American Way in 1981, aimed at countering what he described as “divisive rhetoric and authoritarian agendas” emerging from the religious right.

In a 2016 speech at the International Documentary Association awards, Lear highlighted the importance of the First Amendment, warning that President Trump “does not seem to understand, much less cherish, the Constitution” and stressing that any threat to free speech must be resisted collectively, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Instagram post, paying homage to Norman Lear, resonates with the broader national conversation about free speech and the role of entertainers in political discourse.

When will Jimmy Kimmel come back on air? Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, is set to return on Tuesday night at its usual 11:35pm ET (Wednesday, 03:35 GMT) slot. It can be viewed on abc.com or streamed on Hulu.

Internet Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's Instagram Post One of the most significant reaction on Jimmy Kimmel's post was where one posted, “I stand with you and Tylenol, Jimmy!”, in a not-so-subtle sig at US President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump, in a highly publicised statement, strongly advised against the use of Tylenol (acetaminophen) by pregnant women, linking its use to a purported increased risk of autism in children. He urged expectant mothers to "fight like hell" to avoid taking Tylenol, except in cases of extremely high fever, and also advised against giving it to babies after birth.

Other Instagram users wrote, “Thank you for standing your ground. I support you and Tylenol too.”