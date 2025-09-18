Jimmy Kimmel has ‘ZERO talent’: Trump hails as ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ show taken off-air

US President Donald Trump hailed the decision by Walt Disney Co.’s ABC network to suspend Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show over his remarks on Trump ally Charlie Kirk's “assassination”.

Advertisement

Trump said it's a “great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED." He congratulated ABC “for finally having the courage to do what had to be done.”

Trump said, “Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”

Kimmel, like CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert, has consistently been critical of President Donald Trump and many of his policies on his ABC show.

Advertisement

Why were Kimmel and Colbert fired? Kimmel, in his monologue on Tuesday, said that “we hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Later, Nexstar announced its ABC affiliates would pre-empt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” indefinitely over his comments.

“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” said Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

Advertisement

Few days earlier, Kimmel had posted on Instagram condoling Kirk's death. He said, “Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human? On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence.”

Kirk, a 31-year-old father of two, was shot dead at Utah Valley University on September 10. Later, prosecutors charged the 22-year-old Tyler Robinson with capital murder and announced they will seek the death penalty.

This came months after CBS cancelled Stephen Colbert's “The Late Show. This decision was taken days after Colbert was nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Talk Series category. CBS cancelled Colbert’s program prior to Paramount Global’s merger with Skydance Media, Variety reported.

Advertisement

It had cited cost-cutting measures as the primary reason for ending the long-running series. However, the cancellation of the show sparked speculation about potential political motivations, given late-night television’s increasingly critical coverage of political figures, including President Donald Trump.