Jimmy Kimmel recalls ‘unusual’ call with ABC about cancelling his show: ‘It’s over, I'm never coming back'

Jimmy Kimmel recently broke silence on the time when his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was cancelled after his controversial comment on Charlie Kirk's death and Trump. The TV host and Stephen Colbert were guests on each other's shows Tuesday night as they spoke about how their shows were pulled down. While Kimmel's show was cancelled temporarily, Colbert never returned.

Jimmy Kimmel breaks silence on ABC cancelling his show Both were guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS.

Talking about the time on the CBS show, Kimmel called the incident an "emotional rollercoaster."

He shared that he was preparing for his next show when he received an unusual call from ABC executives informing him that Jimmy Kimmel Live! "indefinitely."

He said that he was in the washroom when he was on the call.

CNN quoted him saying, “It was about 3:00; we tape our show at 4:30,” Kimmel told Stephen Colbert on an episode of “The Late Show” Tuesday. “I’m in my office, typing away as I usually do. I get a phone call. It’s ABC. They say they want to talk to me. This is unusual: They, as far as I knew, didn’t even know I was doing a show previous to this.”

Jimmy Kimmel shared that he moved to the washroom for privacy as his office was already occupied by five writers.

He added, “So I go into the bathroom, and I’m on the phone with the ABC executives. and they say, ‘Listen, we want to take the temperature down. We’re concerned about what you’re going to say tonight, and we decided that the best route is to take the show off the air.’”

Kimmel recalled, “I said, ‘I don’t think that’s a good idea,’ and they said, ‘Well, we think it’s a good idea.’ Then there was a vote, and I lost the vote.”

Jimmy Kimmel: I thought it's over The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said he called some of the show’s executive producers into his office and shared the news. He said he turned white.

“I thought, that’s it. It’s over, it’s over. I was like, I’m never coming back on the air.”

Aftermath cancelling Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kimmel further shared that they had to send the seated audience home after the decision. He also added that one guest chef was already preparing food for a segment when the news broke.

He shared that the staff watched musical guest, Howard Jones, perform the song, Things Can Only Get Better,' after sending guests home.

Kimmel said he was followed home by paparazzi in cars and even helicopters.

Concerned by the situation, he shared that his 11-year-old daughter wanted to sell her Labubu and help him.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is back Kimmel returned with his show nearly after a weeklong suspension.