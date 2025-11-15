Jimmy Kimmel's bandleader Cleto Escobedo III's cause of death revealed! Death certificate cites ...

The long-time band-leader of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cleto Escobedo III, has died at the age of 59. According to documents obtained by media outlet, TMZ, his death certificate lists multiple causes and contributing conditions, painting a complex picture of the final chapter of a musician’s life.

Cleto's Cause of Death The death certificate identifies cardiogenic shock — when the heart fails to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs — as the immediate cause of death.

Underlying causes include vasodilatory shock (a state where blood vessels dilate dangerously), disseminated intravascular coagulation (a serious blood-clotting disorder) and alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver.

The certificate also notes other contributing conditions: sepsis, graft-versus-host disease, immunosuppression, chronic kidney disease and pneumonia.

Some reports indicate his health struggles followed a liver transplant, though official confirmation remains limited.

More about Cleto's time in the entertainment world Escobedo’s death marks the end of a 40-year career in music, culminating in over two decades as the leader of Cleto and the Cletones, the house band on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which premiered in 2003.

The saxophonist grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada, and his friendship with host Jimmy Kimmel dates back to childhood. They lived across the street from each other and bonded early over humour and show-business aspirations.

When Jimmy Kimmel Live! launched, Kimmel insisted on Escobedo as band-leader, citing their chemistry and shared history as irreplaceable. “I didn’t have better chemistry with anyone else,” Kimmel said.

Before his tenure on television, Escobedo toured with major acts including Paula Abdul and Earth, Wind & Fire’s Philip Bailey.

Jimmy Kimmel's friend, colleague and creative force In the announcement of his death on November 11, Kimmel wrote: “We are heart-broken is an understatement… Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old.”

On the show’s episode that evening, Kimmel delivered a visibly emotional tribute and noted the band would take the next two nights off as the cast and crew mourned.

Musicians and entertainers around the industry paid their respects. Paula Abdul called Escobedo “pure light and soul … both on and off stage.”

Cleto's struggle with his health conditions While Escobedo remained on-air for many years, he had been noticeably absent from the show in recent months — something that sparked concern among fans and colleagues.

Though full medical details are private, the extensive list of contributing conditions suggests he was battling serious systemic illnesses. Cardiogenic shock itself is rare and lethal, particularly when combined with liver disease or organ failure.

The death certificate situates his passing firmly within a wider medical cascade: from liver cirrhosis to multiple organ stress. It’s a tragic illustration of how chronic conditions can converge with acute crises.

Cleto's public impact and legacy Cleto Escobedo III leaves behind his wife Lori and two children. His father, Cleto Escobedo Jr., also played saxophone and had performed in the band alongside his son for many years.

The band’s consistent presence on late-night television helped shape the tone of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and reinforced the value of a house band in that format. His musicianship, charisma and frame of friendship with Kimmel made him more than a side-player — he was a partner.

Industry commentary highlights that his death underlines the physical toll that extended touring, late-night performance schedules and the pressures of television may exact, even if those were not explicitly cited.

Jimmy Kimmel to open a memorial fund in Cleto's honour In a statement, Kimmel announced plans to create a memorial fund in Escobedo’s honour to support the medical team who cared for him and an animal welfare cause dear to his friend’s heart.

For Jimmy Kimmel Live! and its band, the immediate challenge will be internal mourning and how to maintain continuity in absence of a figure so central to the show’s texture.

Beyond the studio, fans of late-night television and music-performance have lost a beloved figure whose presence was both musical and human.

