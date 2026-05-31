Joan Cusack makes first red carpet appearance in 11 years at Toy Story 5 premiere. Fans are delighted

Actress Joan Cusack made a rare public appearance this week, attending the London premiere of Toy Story 5 and marking her first red carpet event in 11 years.

Joan Cusack attends Toy Story 5 premiere with the cast. Fans are overjoyed The 63-year-old actress, best known for voicing Jessie in the beloved Toy Story franchise, joined fellow cast members including Tom Hanks and Tim Allen at the film’s UK launch event. Her appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening, with fans expressing excitement at seeing the actress back in the public eye after years away from major Hollywood events.

Cusack, who has largely stepped away from the entertainment industry's spotlight over the past decade, arrived at the premiere wearing a white button-down shirt paired with a flowing black skirt and her signature thick-rimmed glasses. The event marked her first red carpet appearance since 2015 and coincided with her return as Jessie in Pixar’s latest instalment of the long-running animated franchise.

While Cusack has continued occasional acting and voice work, much of her recent life has been centred around Chicago, where she runs the lifestyle and gift store Judy Maxwell Home. Her lower public profile has only strengthened the affection many fans continue to hold for her, making her reappearance feel particularly significant.

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Online reactions following the premiere reflected that enduring popularity.

“Love seeing Joan Cusack on the timeline! Great actress and happy she’s living her best life working in her store! (sic)” one fan wrote, referencing the actress’s decision to focus on life away from Hollywood.

Another highlighted one of her most memorable performances, writing, “I hope Joan Cusack knows that not only is she an ICON but she helped a lot of girls beat teen pregnancy with her scary ass monologue in Raising Helen. 😂 I love this woman (sic).”

Others focused on her appearance and enduring screen presence. “She is very beautiful still 🤲mind you her hair is dark but with blonds brings out her complexion! Beautiful Joan Cusack and funny 🤲 (sic),” one admirer commented.

The actress’s connection with audiences has often extended beyond her filmography. “I love Joan Cusack! Didn’t know any of this; if I had, I’d have gone to her store the last time I was in Chicago (sic),” another fan wrote after learning more about her life outside the industry.

One particularly detailed anecdote painted a picture of Cusack’s reputation away from the spotlight. “Joan Cusack is the friggin coolest. She lived right next door to my drummer’s family in Chicago, whenever we’d practice there she would come poke her head over the fence, say we sounded great, and offer us lemonade. Like, c’mon, that rocks (sic).”