Joan Cusack makes first red carpet appearance in 11 years at Toy Story 5 premiere. Fans are delighted

Actress Joan Cusack made a rare public appearance this week, attending the London premiere of Toy Story 5 and marking her first red carpet event in 11 years.

Joan Cusack attends Toy Story 5 premiere with the cast. Fans are overjoyed The 63-year-old actress, best known for voicing Jessie in the beloved Toy Story franchise, joined fellow cast members including Tom Hanks and Tim Allen at the film’s UK launch event. Her appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening, with fans expressing excitement at seeing the actress back in the public eye after years away from major Hollywood events.

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Cusack, who has largely stepped away from the entertainment industry's spotlight over the past decade, arrived at the premiere wearing a white button-down shirt paired with a flowing black skirt and her signature thick-rimmed glasses. The event marked her first red carpet appearance since 2015 and coincided with her return as Jessie in Pixar’s latest instalment of the long-running animated franchise.

While Cusack has continued occasional acting and voice work, much of her recent life has been centred around Chicago, where she runs the lifestyle and gift store Judy Maxwell Home. Her lower public profile has only strengthened the affection many fans continue to hold for her, making her reappearance feel particularly significant.

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Online reactions following the premiere reflected that enduring popularity.

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“Love seeing Joan Cusack on the timeline! Great actress and happy she’s living her best life working in her store! (sic)” one fan wrote, referencing the actress’s decision to focus on life away from Hollywood.

Another highlighted one of her most memorable performances, writing, “I hope Joan Cusack knows that not only is she an ICON but she helped a lot of girls beat teen pregnancy with her scary ass monologue in Raising Helen. 😂 I love this woman (sic).”

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Others focused on her appearance and enduring screen presence. “She is very beautiful still 🤲mind you her hair is dark but with blonds brings out her complexion! Beautiful Joan Cusack and funny 🤲 (sic),” one admirer commented.

The actress’s connection with audiences has often extended beyond her filmography. “I love Joan Cusack! Didn’t know any of this; if I had, I’d have gone to her store the last time I was in Chicago (sic),” another fan wrote after learning more about her life outside the industry.

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One particularly detailed anecdote painted a picture of Cusack’s reputation away from the spotlight. “Joan Cusack is the friggin coolest. She lived right next door to my drummer’s family in Chicago, whenever we’d practice there she would come poke her head over the fence, say we sounded great, and offer us lemonade. Like, c’mon, that rocks (sic).”

Cusack has long been regarded as one of Hollywood’s most distinctive character actors, earning Academy Award nominations for Working Girl and In & Out, while also receiving acclaim for performances in films such as School of Rock, Addams Family Values and the television series Shameless.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.