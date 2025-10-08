John Lithgow's look as Dumbledore in new HBO's Harry Potter series revealed

Veteran actor John Lithgow, who will play the new Dumbledore, has surfaced online. The pictures of Lithgow dressed as Dumbledore from the filming of HBO's Harry Potter series are going viral on the Internet.

John Lithgow has the unenviable task of filling the legendary shoes of his predecessors, the late Richard Harris and Michael Gambon.

The reboot, which has been in the works since it was first announced in April 2023, promises to stay true to JK Rowling’s original books. The series is reportedly set to premiere sometime in 2027.

First look at Dumbledore from new Harry Potter series revealed: The 79-year-old Emmy winner looked unrecognisable as the headmaster of Hogwarts, fully disappearing into the role.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were impressed by John Lithgow's look as Dumbledore and said, “He looks fantastic!”

“He sure does look like a good Dumbledore, just please don't sound like Lord Farquad,” the user said.

Another added, “He looks fantastic right here! Hopefully, his accent will be on point. Anyway, he looks dope AF!”

Lithgow knew that his casting would inevitably result in controversy, especially over his American accent. However, he tried to get ahead of it and assured that he would do just fine, citing his role as an Englishman in other series.

“I will be following the great Michael Gambon. I'm not an Englishman, although I've played one on TV. I remind everyone that I did play Winston Churchill on 'The Crown' and did just fine,” the actor had said.

“Looking as if we're gonna see another Dumbledore during the course of the series,” a netizen said. Another added, “Finally! He looks awesome! Hope they give him different costumes for different scenes.”

A user said, “I love him! His outfit has a Hogwarts Legacy vibe. Maybe a bit too long a beard, but that's a detail. (Why is he at the beach though??)”

To which another person explained, “Oh yes, I remember that chapter very well from the book. The one where Dumbledore goes to the beach!Unless they're filming way, way in advance, the scene where Harry imagines Dumbledore at the beach in the Goblet of Fire!”

Harry Potter HBO cast: HBO officially announced that Dominic McLaughlin will play the iconic role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will play the clever and brave Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley, Harry’s loyal best friend.

Other actors to fill the shoes of iconic roles:

• John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

• Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

• Nick Frost as Hagrid

• Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

• Luke Thallon as Quirrell

• Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch