JoJo Siwa finally reveals why she was hospitalised, shares health update: ‘Excruciating pain, unable to breathe’

Singer, performer JoJo Siwa left fans worried when a picture of her being taken to a hospital surfaced online. It was shared by her mother without much context. It arrived sometime after the singer's boyfriend, Chris Hughes, declared himself ‘single’ on television.

She was rushed to the hospital just hours before her free concert on Friday.

JoJo Siwa shares health update after hospitalisation Talking about it, JoJo Siwa took to TikTok and revealed that she was unable to breathe. She said that she was 'almost blacking out' as doctors found out a cyst on her ovary had burst.

She shared a long post on Saturday and shared her health update. She said that she was in so much pain that she needed her mother to dress her before heading to the hospital via ambulance. She was given pain relief, followed by a scan at the hospital.

“We said [to doctors] look, obviously if something is like we, we need emergency surgery wrong or something like, obviously there are other options. But there are a lot of people at the Mall Of America waiting and counting on this performance,” she said.

What happened to JoJo Siwa Doctors later confirmed a cyst on her ovary had burst, causing bleeding into her stomach. JoJo said after being given pain relief, she was “dancing in her hospital bed”.

As medics told her that the situation would resolve itself, she returned to the Minnesota mall where she was set to perform.

Thanking the medical team, she wrote in the caption of the post: 'Thank you for all the well wishes, grateful for the Doctors and Nurses for working so fast and helping me get back on time, keep it pushing'.

She even shared visuals from her energetic performance after being rushed to the hospital. She performed several hits, including her latest Christmas song, a cover of Message To The World (Little Drummer Girl).

Watch: