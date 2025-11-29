JoJo Siwa rushed to hospital in ambulance? Singer's mom shares worrying pic after Chris Hughes' single remark

Singer, performer JoJo Siwa hit headlines when her boyfriend, Chris Hughes declared himself 'single', leaving fans worried. Now, the singer's mother has shared a picture of her being taken to a hospital, ahead of her free performance in Minnesota.

JoJo Siwa taken to hospital? In the picture, the 22-year-old singer was seen on a stretcher while being lifted into an ambulance. Without revealing much, the post simply came with a caption: 'To this.'

JoJo Siwa's mother on Instagram.

It was followed by clips of the singer from the Minnesota event.

JoJo Siwa announced a free concert in a mall in Minnesota recently. She was set to sing her new Christmas track, a cover song of Message To The World (Little Drummer Girl). She shared previously on social media, “I am doing a free holiday concert for all ages on Black Friday at the Mall of America, November 28th, 12 O'clock noon. I'll see you there, it's going to be everything!”

Seemingly, she was taken to a hospital right before hitting the stage.

The singer is yet to issue a statement regarding her health.

JoJo Siwa on her Christmas plans Last week, JoJo updated fans that she was ready to spend her Christmas with Chris Hughes. On Instagram, she dropped adorable pictures in festive pyjamas with the Love Island star and revealed that she would travel to the UK for December 25. She said that they would celebrate Christmas in the US with her family a week early before leaving for UK.

“My favorite season. I’ve spent the last three days prepping and getting ready for the holidays, and it’s been LOVELY. It might seem early however, today I start rehearsals for my Black Friday performance at Mall of America and then I go to a couple of dance studios for meet and greet/classes and then it’s my mom‘s birthday and then we celebrate Christmas with my family a week early, so I can travel to England for Christmas!… long story, short, it’s Christmas now.”

Chris Hughes calls himself ‘single’ However, recently Chris Hughes revealed he was single and said he 'wants a girlfriend' as he first appeared on television.