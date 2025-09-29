Jon Bon Jovi defends son Jake Bongiovi’s marriage to Millie Bobby Brown: ‘We blessed it because…’

Jon Bon Jovi has spoken out in defence of his son Jake Bongiovi’s marriage to ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown, saying the couple have his full support despite criticism about their young age.

Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi defends son's marriage to Millie Bobby Brown The rock legend shared his thoughts during an appearance on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast. He explained that he and his family “blessed” the marriage because they recognised the strength of the relationship and saw similarities with their own experiences.

“We blessed it because we get it, you know?” he said. “They’re sort of mature beyond their years. She comes from a family where her parents are still together and they married very young. Her and Jake fell in love and we just thought, ‘OK, we’ll support this.’ And it’s working out.”

Brown and Bongiovi first announced their engagement in April 2023. The pair, who had been in a relationship since 2021, later tied the knot in May 2024. At the time, Brown was 20 and Bongiovi was 22.

Their decision to marry at a young age drew mixed reactions online, with some fans expressing concern.

Bon Jovi’s comments, however, suggest he is unfazed by the criticism. The 62-year-old singer has personal experience of young love, having married his high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley in 1989 when they were both in their twenties. The couple remain together more than three decades later.

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’, has spoken previously about finding happiness with Bongiovi. In interviews, she has described him as her partner and best friend, crediting him with giving her a sense of stability outside of her acting career.

With Bon Jovi’s public show of support, the young couple appear to have the backing of both families as they continue their lives together.