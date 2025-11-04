Jon Stewart renews at The Daily Show for another year, extending his run through 2026

Jon Stewart, the satirical force who redefined late-night television, has officially renewed his contract with The Daily Show for another year.

Jon Stewart to stay with The Daily Show for another year The announcement from Paramount Global confirmed that Stewart will continue to host the programme once a week on Comedy Central, while also serving as executive producer until December 2026.

The network stated that Stewart’s extended tenure is a major win for both audiences and the channel. “Jon Stewart continues to elevate the genre he created. His return is an ongoing commitment to the incisive comedy and sharp commentary that define The Daily Show,” said Ari Pearce, head of Comedy Central. “The renewal is a win for audiences, for Comedy Central and for all our programming partners. We’re proud to support Jon and the extraordinary news team.”

Why was Jon Stewart renewed for another season? The renewal comes at a turbulent time for the late-night television landscape. Paramount’s CBS recently shocked the industry by announcing the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show in May 2026, despite its consistent ratings success.

Meanwhile, Disney briefly suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! following controversy over some of Kimmel’s on-air remarks, highlighting the fragile state of the genre amid heightened political sensitivities and changing viewer habits.

As younger audiences continue shifting to social media for bite-sized content, late-night programming has had to evolve. Stewart’s Daily Show remains a rare example of relevance, blending political satire with thoughtful discourse.

Since his return in 2024—nearly a decade after his original departure—Stewart’s presence has reinvigorated the format, pairing his signature sharp wit with a modernised approach.

The current structure allows Stewart to appear once weekly, while a rotating team of correspondents anchors other nights. This flexible model not only reduces costs but also introduces fresh voices alongside Stewart’s established influence.