Jonathan Bailey named Sexiest Man Alive 2025; here’s everything to know about Wicked and Bridgerton star

Jonathan Bailey, best known for his appearances in Wicked and Bridgerton, has been announced as this year’s "sexiest man alive" by People magazine. The 37-year-old joins past recipients of the title, including George Clooney, Chris Hemsworth and others.

Bailey said it was a “huge honor” and he is “incredibly flattered” by receiving it.

“And it’s completely absurd. (Laughs) It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out,” the actor told the magazine.

His selection was announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Office fame John Krasinski got the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title last year.

Some of the other Hollywood celebrities who have received the title include Channing Tatum, Idris Elba, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

Who is Jonathan Bailey? Born on 25 April 1988, the British actor Jonathan Bailey has had a successful career in movies, films and theatre. Some of his notable performances include the role of Fiyero in Disney's Wicked, as well as Anthony Bridgerton from Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton.

He has also appeared in other TV series like Crashing, WA1, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Heartstopper and Broadchurch.

Is Jonathan Bailey married? No, Jonathan Bailey is not married. He has openly admitted to being gay and is not hesitant to talk about it in interviews.

Bailey has often talked about his sexuality and grappling with homophobia in the entertainment industry. While speaking to GQ in 2022, he shared that an actor once told him that, “two things we don’t want to know: if you’re an alcoholic or if you’re gay.”

All about Jonathan Bailey’s boyfriend Jonathan Bailey, who likes to keep his personal life private, told the Evening Standard in 2023 that he was in a relationship with a “lovely man”.

“It’s not secret, but it’s private. Having a private life is, for me, completely critical,” he said without giving any names.

Prior to this, he was earlier rumored to be dating fellow actor James Ellis between 2019 and 2022, Elle magazine reported.

While the two of them never confirmed their relationship, Bailey attended the Olivier Awards with Ellis in 2019. He even kissed him after winning the ‘Best Actor in a Supporting Role’ award for his role in Company.

FAQs What is Jonathan Bailey doing now? He is currently gearing up for the release of Wicked: For Good. The musical fantasy film comes out on 21 November.

Who all have bagged People‘s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title earlier? Past recipients include Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Idris Elba, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.