Jordan James Parke who spent $150K+ on plastic surgery to look like Kim Kardashian, dies from cosmetic procedure

British influencer Jordan James Parke passed away at the age of 34, as per E! News. The self-proclaimed "Lip King" was popularly known for spending over $150,000 on plastic surgery to look like Kim Kardashian. The cause of his death is likely to be a cosmetic procedure.

Jordan James Parke aka Lip King dies Parke’s sister announced that he passed away on February 18. His death has left his family “numb, shocked and heartbroken.”

According to the same report, the Metropolitan Police in London stated that they received a call regarding an unconscious person. They were asked to come to the Lincoln Plaza near the Canary Wharf neighborhood on 18 February.

How did Jordan James Parke die "Officers attended alongside paramedics and a 34-year-old man was sadly declared dead at the scene," authorities said in a statement to ITV. "His death is currently being treated as unexplained, and an investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing. However, officers are reviewing information that suggests the victim may have been undergoing a cosmetic procedure prior to his death," it added, as reported by E! News.

Two people have been arrested on 20 February, including a 43-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with Parke's death, added police. They have since been released on bail pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, the official cause of death is yet to be determined.

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained, and an investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing," the cops said in a statement, as per The Sun UK.

“However, officers are reviewing information that suggests the victim may have been undergoing a cosmetic procedure prior to his death. This is an initial line of enquiry at this stage."

As per authorities, investigators “are currently awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination that will be held in due course.”

Who is Jordan James Parke Jordan James Parke was a social media personality who grabbed everyone's attention on the internet with his plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures. Over time, he had more than 50 lip fillers, a chin filler, Botox and eyebrow tattooing, hitting headlines.

Appearing on This Morning in 2016, Parke once said that looking like Kim Kardashian was never part of his plan. He had added that he’d just “always been obsessed with celebrity plastic surgery“.

He starred in an episode of Botched where he sought help with his leaking lip fillers.

"I want just a little bit of definition, and they just got bigger and bigger," Parke had said about signature pout.

"Any attention is good attention."

Parke also worked as a beautician.