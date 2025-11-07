Journey Farewell Tour: Dates, venue, tickets and everything you need to know

Legendary classic rock band, Journey, is all set to hit the stage one final time, bidding goodbye to their fans. The band's farewell tour, "Final Frontier Tour", is scheduled for next year in February. The massive tour will see the bandmates performing across North America in 60 locations, reported the New York Post. From Venues to tickets to tentative set list, here's everything you need to know about the final tour of Journey.

Journey band announces "Final Frontier Tour"; check dates The farewell tour of Journey will kick off on February 28 at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. It will continue till July 2016, concluding in Texas as the last stop.

The band's lineup for the final tour will see founding member Neal Schon, lead singer Arnel Pineda, alongside permanent members Jonathan Cain, Deen Castronovo, Jason Derlatka, and Todd Jensen.

Venue As per reports, Journey is set to perform four concerts in the Tri-State area. In Pennsylvania, the band will hold four more shows, apart from many more across the US and Canada.

The tour schedule is said to include major cities like Washington DC, Ottawa, Montreal, Milwaukee, New Orleans, Salt Lake City, Sacramento, Charlotte, and Buffalo.

Tentative set list Journey members who are popular for their energetic shows, are expected to leave fans nostalgic during their final ride. The audience can expect their all-time hits and rare gems during the shows.

While the official set list is not out yet, fan favourites like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” “Lights,” and “Faithfully" are likely to be a part of the performances.

Going by recent tours, Journey performs about 20 songs in a single show.

Where to buy tickets for Journey last tour Meanwhile, tickets for Journey's ‘Final Frontier Tour' will officially go live on sale on Friday, November 14, as per reports. Several platforms are also said to offer early access.

Tickets will be available on websites like Vivid Seats, which offers secure transactions. The tickets will be delivered ahead of the show.

However, the ticket prices may vary depending on location as well as demand.

Apart from the upcoming tour, Journey will also perform at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California. It is scheduled to take place from April 24–26, 2026.

Talking about the tour, guitarist Neal Schon, 71, said in a statement, “This tour is our heartfelt thank you to the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low.”

Schon added, “We’re pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It’s a full-circle celebration of the music that’s brought us all together.”

“While this marks a farewell to one powerful chapter of the Journey we’ve shared, I want everyone to know I’m not done. Music is still burning strong inside me, and there are new creative horizons ahead. This tour is both a thank you and the beginning of what’s next.”