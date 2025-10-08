Julia Roberts opens up about lacking confidence early in her Hollywood career: ‘I don't think…’

Julia Roberts has revealed that she did not start her career with confidence. In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the Hollywood star shared how she faced criticism early on and learned to define herself by who she wanted to be, not just by her work.

Early challenges shaped Julia Roberts’ mindset Julia Roberts, 57, told People magazine, “I don’t think I entered into my career with much confidence.” She said she met “a few critical people who were really cruel,” and that experience made her think deeply about the kind of person she wanted to become.

“It was so much more about who I wanted to be as opposed to what kind of career I wanted to have,” the ‘After the Hunt’ star explained.

The Oscar-winning actress shared that her life between the ages of 15 and 25 was full of ups and downs. “It was more bumps than smooth sailing,” she said. But she also looked for the positives. “Even then, I would have shreds of gratitude. I’d think, ‘There’s a reason why it has to be so hard.’ Now I look at it as lessons I’m grateful for because they proved my endurance to myself.”

Learning to face insecurity Roberts said insecurity once made her freeze when someone embarrassed her. “Being insecure can be crippling,” she said in the interview. “If someone embarrassed me, it stopped me.” Over time, she learned that this industry “is not one to be in if you can’t take criticism or harshness or being embarrassed.”

She recalled watching The Tonight Show as a child, seeing a musician trip on stage, and feeling his embarrassment deeply. “It might as well have happened to me,” she said. “I had a lot of things I needed to overcome.”

Personal growth through experience Now, nearly four decades later, Roberts says her choices are about “personal evolution and discovery.” Her After the Hunt co-star Ayo Edebiri, who joined the interview, called Roberts’ reflections “beautiful.” Roberts laughed and asked, “Did I bring the mood down?”

After the Hunt releases in select theaters on 10 October, it will be out nationwide on 17 October.

