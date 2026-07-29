Jumanji Open World trailer out: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black step out of console, fans react

Sony Pictures unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited 2026 release, Jumanji: Open World, marking the one last adventure of the popular trilogy. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black are the highlights of the last instalment alongside Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Rhys Darby and Danny DeVito. The film is set to release on Christmas 2026.

Jumanji Open World trailer Jumanji: Open World centres on the game’s heroes who break free of its console and wreak havoc in the real world. The trailer features Johnson, Black, Hart and Gillan out of the game as stilted versions of the video game players.

The trailer promises a final chapter packed with action, comedy and the body-swap chaos that has become the signature of the rebooted series. They are joined by returning cast members Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Marin Hinkle, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris and Rhys Darby, while Dan Hildebrand and Jack Jewkes are the new additions.

“This Christmas, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are reunited in Jumanji: Open World, the hilarious final installment of the globally beloved action-adventure trilogy. Our heroes have escaped the perilous jungles of Jumanji before, but this time Jumanji breaks free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world,” reads the official synopsis.

The upcoming film arrives after the global success of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), which collectively grossed over $1.7 billion at the worldwide box office, as per Variety.

Also Read | Nick Jonas begins filming for Jumanji 3

What's new? Unlike the 1995 original, which revolved around a magical board game, the rebooted version of Jumanji focuses on a video game. The story follows a group of teenagers who enter the game and become avatars portrayed by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. The OG film featured the late Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst.

“One. Last. Game. The final countdown begins. Watch the new trailer for #Jumanji: Open World - exclusively in theatres Christmas Day,” read the post on X.

Watch trailer here:

Netizens react Reacting to the trailer, fans have hailed the cast.

On YouTube, a user wrote jokingly in the comments, “The Rock is not stuck in the jungle, the jungle is stuck in The Rock.” “First teens get stuck, then old men get stuck, now a little kid is in there so I’ve seen everything,” added another fan.

One more said, “Alright guys, according to all the events for December, I have concluded we're all gonna be broke for Christmas.”

Someone else commented, “I can't believe they made a third sequel of the franchise after 8 years of two movies.”

Box Office clash between Dunesday and Jumanji Jumanji: Open World will release worldwide on December 25, 2026.