Jumanji Open World trailer out: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black step out of console, fans react

Sony Pictures unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited 2026 release, Jumanji: Open World, marking the one last adventure of the popular trilogy. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black are the highlights of the last instalment alongside Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Rhys Darby and Danny DeVito. The film is set to release on Christmas 2026.

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Jumanji Open World trailer Jumanji: Open World centres on the game’s heroes who break free of its console and wreak havoc in the real world. The trailer features Johnson, Black, Hart and Gillan out of the game as stilted versions of the video game players.

The trailer promises a final chapter packed with action, comedy and the body-swap chaos that has become the signature of the rebooted series. They are joined by returning cast members Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Marin Hinkle, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris and Rhys Darby, while Dan Hildebrand and Jack Jewkes are the new additions.

“This Christmas, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are reunited in Jumanji: Open World, the hilarious final installment of the globally beloved action-adventure trilogy. Our heroes have escaped the perilous jungles of Jumanji before, but this time Jumanji breaks free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world,” reads the official synopsis.

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The upcoming film arrives after the global success of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), which collectively grossed over $1.7 billion at the worldwide box office, as per Variety.

Also Read | Nick Jonas begins filming for Jumanji 3

What's new? Unlike the 1995 original, which revolved around a magical board game, the rebooted version of Jumanji focuses on a video game. The story follows a group of teenagers who enter the game and become avatars portrayed by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. The OG film featured the late Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst.

“One. Last. Game. The final countdown begins. Watch the new trailer for #Jumanji: Open World - exclusively in theatres Christmas Day,” read the post on X.

Watch trailer here:

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Netizens react Reacting to the trailer, fans have hailed the cast.

On YouTube, a user wrote jokingly in the comments, “The Rock is not stuck in the jungle, the jungle is stuck in The Rock.” “First teens get stuck, then old men get stuck, now a little kid is in there so I’ve seen everything,” added another fan.

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One more said, “Alright guys, according to all the events for December, I have concluded we're all gonna be broke for Christmas.”

Someone else commented, “I can't believe they made a third sequel of the franchise after 8 years of two movies.”

Box Office clash between Dunesday and Jumanji Jumanji: Open World will release worldwide on December 25, 2026.

The film was originally scheduled to release on December 11. However, it was later pushed back to Christmas, days after Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday release on December 18, a clash which is being dubbed as 'Dunesday' by netizens.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.