Jurassic World Rebirth OTT release in India: Check official release date for Scarlett Johansson-Jonathan Bailey's movie

Jurassic Park fans are in for a treat as the official release date for the online debut of the latest movie from the franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, is finally out.

The Scarlett Johansson-starrer movie is the latest chapter in the long-running dinosaur saga and has proven to be another major theatrical hit, thrilling audiences with its mix of action, science fiction, and prehistoric spectacle.

Jurassic World Rebirth OTT release in India: When and where to watch Jurassic World Rebirth will begin streaming online on JioHotsar from November 14.

In an official announcement, the streaming platform shared that Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey's movie will be available to stream on the Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.

“The adventurers have arrived, but will they leave by their choice? Catch Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey on one dangerous mission in the #1 Sci-Fi Thriller of the Year!”

Among the extras the fans can enjoy during the online streaming of the movie are never-before-seen deleted scenes featuring even more dinosaur action, an alternate opening sequence, a behind-the-scenes documentary exploring the visual effects and sound design, a gag reel, and additional special content.

Where can fans watch other parts of the Jurassic Park franchise? For fans eager to revisit the entire Jurassic universe, all six previous films — including Jurassic Park, The Lost World, and Jurassic Park III — are currently streaming on Peacock, with several also available on Netflix.

The previous release in the series - Jurassic World: Dominion – came out in 2022. The ‘Rebirth’ has rekindled the craze for the movie franchise as DVD and Blu-Ray sales amounted to $150 million and $68 million, respectively.