Jurassic World Rebirth streaming release: When and where to watch Scarlett Johansson-starrer online

Fans of Jurassic Park will be thrilled to learn that the streaming date of the latest movie from the franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, has been announced. The Scarlett Johansson-starrer movie will be available on Peacock from October 30, as per Deadline.

Advertisement

Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2 and made a whopping $867.1 million globally. In addition to Johansson, the movie also stars Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey.

Deadline reported that the Peacock streaming service will provide bonus content with the movie. This includes an alternate opening, gag reel, deleted scenes, a 30-minute feature called Jurassic World Rebirth: The Making of a New Era, a six-part documentary on the making of the movie, coverage of the movie premiere, and other content.

Jurassic World Rebirth According to Variety, the seventh movie in the Jurassic series is the fourth of the current Jurassic World cycle. The characters played by Johansson, Ali, and Bailey are new additions to the movie series.

Advertisement

Director Gareth Edwards helmed the production of a movie in this series for the first time. However, the franchise also ensured a modicum of continuity by having the scriptwriter from the original 1993 blockbuster, David Koepp, on board. This was his comeback to the franchise after a 28-year gap, as he last wrote a script for the 1997 sequel to Jurassic Park, ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’.

Jurassic Park franchise The 1993 original, Jurassic Park, was directed by Steven Spielberg, who also directed the 1997 sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park. This was followed by five more movies in the series: Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom , Jurassic World: Dominion, and the latest, Jurassic World Rebirth.

Advertisement

Deadline reports that all seven movies will be available for streaming on Peacock from November 1. Together, they have grossed $6.7 billion worldwide.

The previous release in the series - Jurassic World: Dominion – came out in 2022. The ‘Rebirth’ has rekindled the craze for the movie franchise as DVD and Blu-Ray sales amounted to $150 million and $68 million, respectively, as per Variety.

FAQs What is Jurassic World Rebirth? Jurassic World Rebirth is the latest offering from the ‘Jurassic’ movie franchise.

When will Jurassic World Rebirth be available online? Jurassic World Rebirth will be available for streaming on October 30 on Peacock.

Is Jurassic World Rebirth a sequel? The latest movie in the Jurassic franchise is not connected to the original movie. The characters in the film are original.