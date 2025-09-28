Justin Bieber slammed online after posting cryptic ‘I Do’ as Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco

Justin Bieber was slammed online after sharing a cryptic Instagram post on the same day his ex, Selena Gomez, married Benny Blanco. The Page Six report noted fans swarmed the 31-year-old singer’s Instagram on Saturday, trolling him for the timing. Bieber shared a carousel of photos at The League court in Los Angeles, soundtracked to “I Do,” his 2025 R&B track about wife Hailey Bieber.

But Gomez’s wedding to Blanco was taking place less than 100 miles away in Santa Barbara, a detail fans did not miss.

Fans pile on with harsh comments Instagram users flooded his comments with sharp digs. “You lost her, get over her,” one wrote. Another added, “The love of your life just got married.” Another one wrote, “Benny: I Do! Justin: I do too.”

Others mocked the strange pairing of a basketball game with a love song. “Choice of song is wild,” said one. “a song about your wedding in a basketball photo, one wants to help but this man doesn’t cooperate,” another commented. Some even dropped GIFs of Gomez under the post, pushing the point further.

Gomez celebrates, Bieber looks back Hours after Bieber’s post, Gomez shared her own. The 33-year-old actress and singer posted photos and videos from her wedding to Blanco, showing the couple holding hands and embracing. Both wore Ralph Lauren: Gomez in a custom satin gown with a halter neckline and embroidery, Blanco, 37, in a black tux and bow tie.

The marriage closes a long chapter in pop culture’s most dissected love triangle. Gomez and Bieber dated on and off for nearly eight years before their final split in 2018. Bieber later married Hailey Baldwin that same year in a courthouse ceremony.

The overlap fueled years of online sparring between Hailey and Gomez fans, though both women have publicly said the tension is over. Hailey told Call Her Daddy in 2022 that it was “all love” with Gomez, and two months later, the pair posed for a photo together, shutting down the feud narrative.

FAQs What did Justin Bieber post during Selena Gomez’s wedding? He shared basketball photos on Instagram set to his marriage song “I Do.”

Why did fans troll Justin Bieber? They thought the timing was awkward since Gomez was marrying Benny Blanco the same day.