Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's vacation pics go viral; Stunned internet says, ‘Collab we never asked for’

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop singer Katy Perry might be the new couple that no one knew about. The two were reportedly seen confirming their romance on a yacht. It seems they were out on vacation.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's viral pics Pictures of Trudeau and the Firework singer are currently all over the internet.

Shared by The Daily Mail UK, the pictures showed Perry, 40, in close embrace with Trudeau. The blurry pictures had her wearing a black swimsuit while the 23rd prime minister of Canada was shirtless in his denim pants.

In one photo, the two appear close and affectionate. Another one had Trudeau leaning toward Perry. The images were reportedly taken off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, in September.

Netizens react to Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry pics The viral pictures have set the internet ablaze.

Reacting to them, netizens are divided about the new alleged couple.

A user wrote in the comment section of their viral picture: “Katy and Justin? Sounds like a collab we never asked for but can’t look away from.”

“What the ewww,” added another.

One more commented, “Shirtless with jeans on a yacht is somehow the most concerning aspect to this.”

Yet another wrote, “She had Orlando Bloom. Trudy is a HUGE downgrade.”

Meanwhile, some also came out in support of the singer.

Someone said, “Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau actually make sense. Don’t ask me how.” Another added, “Let her be happy Katy Perry and Trudeau are happy together.”

A netizen also wrote, “I was never able to wrap my head around the fact she was with Orlando Bloom, and now this lol she gets the most unexpected partners.”

Meanwhile, a witness told The Daily Mail, “She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out.” "I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau,” they added.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are yet to react to these pictures and their dating speculations.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Katy Perry was previously dating Orlando Bloom. They reportedly parted ways earlier in 2025.

What happened to Justin Trudeau's wife On the other hand, Justin Trudeau separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023.

