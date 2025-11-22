Kandi Burruss splits from producer husband Todd Tucker after 11-year marriage - ‘Stepping into a new chapter’

Kandi Burruss, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, on Friday made a major revelation about her relationship with husband Todd Tucker, Announcing the split, she said that she has made the decision to move forward with a divorce and has decided upon ‘co-parenting with love and respect.’

She decided to part her ways from producer husband after 11 years of marriage. “After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce,” People quoted Kandi Burruss as saying. Calling it a difficult and emotional time, she noted, “My focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect.”

In a heartfelt statement, she added, "I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family."

The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star first met Tucker in 2011 during the filming the fourth season of the show. Two years later, they announced their engagement and tied the knot in April 2014.