Did Katy Perry confirm romance with Justin Trudeau? Roar singer says, 'I fall for Englishmen, but not anymore…’

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were recently snapped together on a vacation aboard her yacht. Reportedly, they have been dating for some months now. 

Sneha Biswas
Published14 Oct 2025, 10:22 AM IST
Katy Perry breaks silence on romance with Justin Trudeau.
Katy Perry breaks silence on romance with Justin Trudeau.(AFP)

Global pop sensation Katy Perry broke her silence on her romance with ex-Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. She rejected a marriage proposal from a man and dropped cheeky comments, hinting that she and Trudeau might be heading towards something more serious.

Did Katy Perry confirm romance with Justin Trudeau?

Recently, Perry and Trudeau were spotted getting romantic during a vacation on a yacht.

Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsUsHollywoodDid Katy Perry confirm romance with Justin Trudeau? Roar singer says, 'I fall for Englishmen, but not anymore…’
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.