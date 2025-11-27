Katy Perry sues ‘dying, disabled’ veteran over $15M Montecito mansion after split from Orlando Bloom

Global pop sensation Katy Perry is back in the news. After her infamous split from Orlando Bloom, the Roar singer has filed a lawsuit against an 85-year-old veteran over a long-standing property dispute. A report by the New York Post described the veteran as 'old' and dying.

Katy Perry sues 85-year-old; here's why Reportedly, the pop star is seeking $5 million in damages from the veteran, who originally owned the Montecito, California, mansion, which is valued at $15 million. Perry purchased the property from the veteran more than five years ago.

The property dispute dates back to July 2020, when Perry and her then-partner Orlando agreed to buy the eight-bedroom estate from Carl Westcott.

Katy Perry's $15M Montecito mansion dispute The New York Post reported that at the time of the sale, the former couple wrote a personal letter urging him to accept their offer. It is said that they explained that they were expecting a baby the following month and believed the property would be the ideal home to welcome their child and raise her.

However, within days of the property sale, Westcott, who is a former army serviceman, sought to cancel the deal. Reportedly, he claimed that he lacked the mental capacity to comprehend the contract as he was on pain medication from back surgery during the time of the purchase.

Later, in December 2023, a judge eventually ruled in Katy Perry's favor. It was said that Westcott could not present any convincing evidence to prove his claims of being incapable of consenting during the deal. On the other hand, the singer's lawyer also said Westcott had a backup offer from Maria Shriver, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s former wife, for his property.

As a result, Perry countersued Westcott for $3.25 million, including losses from being unable to lease the property during their legal battle and an additional charge of $2.2 million for alleged repair work in the house. $3 million was also demanded in legal costs.

If reports are true, Westcott was already bedridden, suffering from Huntington’s disease by that time.

Currently, the veteran is living in a hospice.

Now, Katy Perry is seeking nearly $5 million in compensation for what she claims are losses incurred due to the prolonged court fight over the property.