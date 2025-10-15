Keanu Reeves remembers Diane Keaton: ‘She was a very special artist and person’

Actor Keanu Reeves has paid tribute to his late ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ co-star Diane Keaton, following news of her death on Saturday.

The beloved actress, celebrated for her wit, warmth, and iconic film roles, has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across Hollywood — with Reeves’ heartfelt remembrance standing out for its sincerity and affection.

Keanu Reeves remembers late co-star Diane Keaton While attending the New York premiere of his upcoming film Good Fortune, Reeves reflected on his time working with Keaton, describing her as one of the most remarkable people he has had the chance to know.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “I had the wonderful opportunity to work with her and she was a very special artist and person. Very unique and just what a wonderful artist.”

Reeves also recalled his experiences with Keaton during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he was visibly moved when asked about their time together. “We all know what an extraordinary, unique, special person and artist Diane is, was, and is,” he said.

“It was cool for me. I got to shoot the scene Nancy Meyers directed — Diane and Jack Nicholson at the table in a restaurant in Paris. Watching those two legends not only act but insult each other. They’re grinning but insulting each other. The intelligence, the humour, and just watch them be themselves and with the history and art.”

When Keanu and Diane shared the screen together Reeves and Keaton starred together in Nancy Meyers’ 2003 romantic comedy ‘Something’s Gotta Give’, a film that became a box-office and critical success.

Keaton played Erica Barry, a playwright caught between the affections of Reeves’ charming young doctor and Jack Nicholson’s ageing record executive. Her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, cementing her status as one of cinema’s greats.