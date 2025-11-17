Keith Urban breaks silence on social media after Nicole Kidman divorce news – Here's what he shared

Keith Urban returned to social media recently. He has been keeping a lower profile in recent weeks after news broke about his divorce from actor Nicole Kidman, his wife of 19 years.

Advertisement

Keith Urban returns to Instagram amid divorce news Taking to his Instagram handle, Urban shared his first post since the divorce reports surfaced online.

His last post on social media dates back to 26 September, much before the news of his alleged split from Kidman. He had dropped a promotional trailer for the Taylor Sheridan show.

Now, he broke his silence on social media with a new clip from the show. In it, he is seen joining Blake as the two walk down memory lane, visiting their early days in Nashville. They also hilariously discuss the disastrous hair choices they made in the past.

"You know you learn a lot when you've been on the road for more than a few years... especially when it comes to your hair… right @keithurban???" the caption of the post read.

Advertisement

Watch:

Where is Nicole Kidman While Keith Urban stayed away from social media for more than a month, Nicole Kidman was seen busy. She was spotted attending fashion shows with their daughters, Sunday and Faith, and even working on her projects, including the Practical Magic sequel. She also made public appearances and remained active on social media. She even attended Sabrina Carpenter's concert in Nashville, where the singer playfully “arrested” her from the audience.

Advertisement

On the other hand, seemingly Urban opted for a quieter approach. He was busy with his tour and performances. He even hit headlines with his reaction to a fan named Nicole in one of his shows.

He was also a part of the new CBS series The Road.

Also Read | Keith Urban performs maiden show after divorce news

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith last month, citing irreconcilable differences, as per a report by PEOPLE.

The former couple share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Reportedly, Kidman requested to be the "primary residential parent" for their daughters.

Also Read | Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate months after 19th anniversary

It is believed that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been living apart “since the beginning of summer”.

Reports also suggested that the actor didn't give up easily and wanted to fight to save her marriage. However, it is said that it did not last.

Advertisement