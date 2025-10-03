Keith Urban returns to stage after Nicole Kidman divorce filing, shows family photo during Hershey concert

Keith Urban performed for the first time since news broke of his split from wife Nicole Kidman. The event was held on October 2 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, People magazine reported.

Advertisement

On September 30, Kidman filed for divorce in Nashville, Tennessee. They had been married for nearly 20 years before parting ways due to irreconcilable issues.

During the concert, the 57-year-old country singer showed a photograph of Kidman with their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, on the screen while he sang his 2024 song “Heart Like a Hometown”.

Keith Urban’s return to stage with a family nod Urban landed in Pennsylvania by private jet hours before the concert and performed with his full band, including returning utility player Natalie Stovall. Before “Heart Like a Hometown”, he shared a story about his parents allowing him to leave school to pursue music full-time.

The onstage slideshow showing Kidman and their daughters came as a surprise to fans who knew about the couple’s separation.

Advertisement

A long marriage and new tour dates Urban and Kidman got married in June 2006 after meeting at a Los Angeles gala the previous year. They have lived in Nashville since 2007. The couple’s separation follows a summer apart, with Kidman filming Practical Magic 2 in London while Urban toured.

His High and Alive World Tour runs through mid-October 2025, with additional concerts planned in the Bahamas and the UK in March 2026.

FAQs Q: When did Nicole Kidman file for divorce? She filed for divorce in Nashville on 30 September after 19 years of marriage.

Advertisement

Q: What did Keith Urban show during his Hershey concert? He displayed a slideshow featuring a photograph of Nicole Kidman and their daughters while performing “Heart Like a Hometown”.