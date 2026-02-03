Kelly Clarkson quits The Kelly Clarkson Show to focus on her children; netizens react

Kelly Clarkson is all set to give up her hosting duties on The Kelly Clarkson Show to focus on her kids. The decision arrives after her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's death. Father of her two children, Blackstock, passed away at 48 after a year-long battle with cancer.

Kelly Clarkson's show to end The singer, who has been hosting the Daytime Emmy-winning series for seven seasons, confirmed the news of her show on an Instagram post. NBC also shared a press release revealing that The Kelly Clarkson Show will conclude after its ongoing seventh season.

“Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives,” Clarkson said.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at The Kelly Clarkson Show, both in Los Angeles and New York,” she added.

Clarkson, who relocated the show from Los Angeles to New York in 2023, continued in her statement: “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner. Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show. Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

Fans react to Kelly Clarkson's departure Reacting to the announcement, many among the netizens were spotted heartbroken in the comment section of the post.

A user wrote, “Can you please release all your covers as a goodbye gift? We will miss you!” “Next up: the Kelly Clarkson podcast. One can dream,” added another.

Someone else added, “Oh I am going to miss this! But good for you for choosing what’s best for you and your family!”

Previously, there were speculations that the studio might continue The Kelly Clarkson Show with a new host. However, as per a report by Deadline, the makers confirmed that the talk show will instead come to an end.

When to watch last season of The Kelly Clarkson Show Meanwhile, the production on the ongoing season will continue to air as per the schedule with host Kelly Clarkson. She is said to take a few days off, during which guest hosts will fill in.