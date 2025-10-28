Kelsey Grammer, 70, welcomes eighth child with wife Kayte Walsh

Actor Kelsey Grammer has welcomed his eighth child at the age of 70, expanding his family once again with wife Kayte Walsh.

Hollywood veteran actor Kelsey Grammar welcomes 8th child at the age of 70 The Frasier star revealed the happy news during a recent appearance on the Pod Meets World podcast hosted by Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong, sharing that their new son, Christopher, arrived just a few days earlier. The announcement comes only months after Grammer admitted he had not always been as present as he wished to be for his older children.

Speaking on the podcast, Grammer shared the joyful news with his signature charm. “Kayte just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids,” he said with a laugh. “It was like three days ago. Christopher that’s just joined the family.” The actor and Walsh already share three children — daughter Faith (12), and sons Gabriel (10) and James (8). Christopher’s arrival brings the total to four children for the couple, who married in 2011.

Grammer’s growing family spans several decades and relationships. He is also a father to Spencer (41), whom he shares with his first wife Doreen Alderman; Greer (33), from his relationship with Barrie Buckner; and Mason (23) and Jude (20), from his marriage to reality TV personality Camille Grammer.

Reflecting on fatherhood in a 2018 interview, Grammer said being a parent later in life has brought him a renewed sense of joy and energy. “It’s fantastic, the energy is magnificent,” he told Closer Weekly. “I’m as young as they are. Kayte has a pristine and extraordinary ability to love. She loves being pregnant and being a mom.”

When Kelsey Grammar admitted to neglecting his older children because of work However, in a more recent interview with People magazine earlier this year, Grammer opened up about the challenges of balancing his career with family life, admitting that he hadn’t always been the most attentive father.

“I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two,” he said. “I’m trying to make up for a little of it now. I’m still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up.” He went on to reflect that he “probably should have been a little more clear and maybe less tolerant with the older ones,” but now takes a more focused approach with his younger children, encouraging them to take responsibility and prepare for life.

“I’m a little more specific with them about doing their studies and being prepared. I tell them, ‘What’s your job in life? Showing up.’”

Kelsey Grammar's works and legacy Beyond his family life, Kelsey Grammer has enjoyed one of television’s most successful careers. He is best known for his role as the sharp-witted psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane, a character he played across two hit series — Cheers and its acclaimed spin-off Frasier, which earned him multiple Emmy Awards.