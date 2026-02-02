Rapper makes Grammy history as most-awarded rapper, beats world’s richest musician — Who is he?

The Grammy Award 2026 took place on Sunday at LA. The most-awarded rapper in the history of Grammys was nominated for nine awards this year. With the latest win, he has 26 Grammys in his career.

2 Feb 2026
Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award at the 68th GRAMMY Awards.
Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award at the 68th GRAMMY Awards.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Grammy Award 2026 took place on Sunday, recognising the best talents of the industry. Among all categories, one rapper has emerged as the most-awarded hip-hop artist in the history of the Grammys. It is none other than Kendrick Lamar who has now surpassed the previous record holder, Jay-Z, the richest musician in the world.

Kendrick Lamar becomes most-awarded rapper at Grammys

The “Not Like Us” hitmaker clinched multiple wins, including best rap album for GNX, best rap song for TV Off, melodic rap performance for Luther, and rap performance for his feature on Clipse’s Chains & Whips.

How many Grammys did Kendrick Lamar win

These victories took Lamar's Grammy tally to 26, beating Jay-Z, who held the previous record with 25 awards. Kanye West follows closely with 24 trophies. Lamar’s count might climb even higher, as major categories such as Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year are yet to be announced.

Lamar attended the night with 22 Grammy wins and 57 nominations in total.

He was nominated across nine categories this year at Grammys, including for album of the year, song of the year and record of the year.

Kendrick Lamar at Grammys 2026

During his acceptance speech for best rap album, Kendrick Lamar said, as quoted by Variety, “It is hip-hop as usual, man. I’m not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music. It’s an honor to be here. … Hip-hop is going to always be right here. We are going to be in these suits looking good, having our folks with us. We are going to be having the culture with us. So I appreciate y’all. God is to glory. Love y’all.”

Notably, Lamar entered Sunday’s 68th annual ceremony as the third-most awarded rapper. He had already picked up three wins ahead of the live CBS telecast, as per the report by Variety.

