Kesha slams White House for using her song in video inciting violence, threatening war: ‘Criminal predator Trump’

Pop singer Kesha lashed out at the Trump administration and the White House for using her song in an unauthorised manner on social media. Her song Blow was used in a video posted last month. The clip showed a fighter jet shooting a missile at a naval ship with the caption “Lethality.”

Kesha blasts White House over promotion of violence Shared on 10 February, the video gained 14.5 million views and 1.8 million likes on TikTok, as per a report by Variety.

Reacting to last month's video, Kesha took to X, formerly Twitter, and expressed her disapproval of her song being used in the video. She wrote, “It’s come to my attention that The White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war”.

“Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind. Love always trumps hate. please love yourself and each other in times like this. This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for," she added.

Donald Trump “criminal predator” The Die Young singer also slammed Donald Trump and called him a “criminal predator.” She posted, referring to the Epstein files: “Also, don’t let this distract us from the fact that criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the Files over a million times.”

“Stop using my music, perverts @WhiteHouse,” Kesha concluded.

Meanwhile, the White House or Donald Trump has not responded to Kesha's posts till now.

White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung reacted to Kehsa’s tweet on X and wrote, “All these ‘singers’ keep falling for this. This just gives us more attention and more view counts to our videos because people want to see what they’re bitching about. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Artists who disapproved of their song usage Previously, Radiohead criticised the Department of Homeland Security for using their song Let Down in a pro-ICE video. "We demand that the amateurs in control of the ICE social media account take it down,” their statement read. “It ain’t funny, this song means a lot to us and other people, and you don’t get to appropriate it without a fight.”

Olivia Rodrigo also shared a similar message to ICE in November last year. She had said, “Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda”.

For the unversed, DHS used Rodrigo's song All American Bitch in a video.

Sabrina Carpenter also called out a post after her song Juno was used in footage of immigrants being tackled and arrested. Reacting to it, she stated, “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

Last year, SZA also blasted the White House for using her Saturday Night Live song in a pro-ICE post.