Kevin Spacey to face new civil sex-assault claims in London court in October 2026

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey is slated to return to a London courtroom next October, as three men prepare civil legal claims accusing him of sexual assault. The cases — filed at the High Court of Justice — follow a long history of allegations, legal battles and public scrutiny.

One of the claimants, identified publicly as Ruari Cannon — formerly a young performer — has waived his anonymity and is seeking damages for alleged abuse.

The two other claimants remain unnamed in publicly available court documents.

What has happened again? According to the claims, Spacey is accused of abusing them at various times between roughly 2000 and 2015. One of the other claimants alleges repeated assaults on some 12 occasions between 2000 and 2005; the third claims an assault in 2008, after meeting Spacey via a workshop at the former’s old workplace, the Old Vic Theatre.

At a preliminary hearing this week, the judge — Christina Lambert — provisionally scheduled the civil trial for October 12, 2026, allocating a three-week window for hearings.

There is not yet a final decision on whether all three claims will be heard together in a single trial or in separate trials. Prosecuting lawyers have pushed for a combined hearing — to avoid repetition of testimonies — while the defence argues the cases differ significantly and should be heard separately.

Spacey was previously tried in a high-profile criminal trial related to sexual-assault allegations in the UK — a case that concluded in 2023 with his acquittal on nine charges. The jury found him not guilty.

Nevertheless, civil claims continue to emerge, reflecting persistent accusations from multiple individuals.

In addition to the new claims, one of the men suing Spacey is also naming the Old Vic Theatre as a co-defendant. This suggests the theatre may be considered partially responsible for what the claimant describes as sexual and emotional abuse while he was under its employ.

What does Kevin Spacey have to say in regards to the new allegations? Spacey has denied all the new allegations.

In a candid interview last week, he said his financial situation is “not great,” revealing that he has been living in hotels or short-term accommodation. He claimed many expenses have piled up over years of legal battles and limited income.

He likened his predicament to the Hollywood blacklist era, suggesting he needs influential support — from prominent directors, for instance — to reboot his career.

With the high-stakes civil trial now scheduled for October 2026, the spotlight will be on how the court proceeds — whether all claims will be bundled or heard separately, and how Spacey and his legal team respond to each allegation.