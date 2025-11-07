Kill Bill The Whole Bloody Affair trailer: Uma Thurman’s revenge saga returns in Tarantino’s uncut film, netizens react

Good news for Kill Bill fans, Uma Thurman is back with her quest! After almost two decades, Quentin Tarantino has unveiled Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, the long-awaited, uncut version of his iconic saga. The first official trailer is now out, leaving fans nostalgic.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair trailer out Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair trailer gives a thrilling glimpse into Tarantino’s complete vision for his hit Kill Bill franchise in a single format. It also includes unseen footage.

According to Variety, the runtime for Kill Bill The Whole Bloody is 281 minutes with a 15 minute intermission, combining “Kill Bill Vol. 1” and “Kill Bill Vol. 2″.

Watch trailer:

Reacting to the trailer, fans shared their excitement in the comments. A user wrote, “I don't think I've ever been more excited for a theatrical release of a movie I've seen dozens of times.” “This trailer made it feel like a whole new movie. I really hope there's a Blu-Ray/4K coming after this,” added another.

Many were also confused by the trailer for the long-awaited instalment, Kill Bill 3.

One wrote, “Who else thought this was a whole new Kill Bill 3?” “LOL.. Was hoping for a KB3, but will still watch this when it comes to streaming,” added yet another.

Someone else said, “These movies came out when I was in high school, now I'll be able to relive those memories again all in one viewing.”

Kill Bill franchise Originally released as two-part films separately in 2003 and 2004, the revenge-driven saga traced Uma Thurman’s Beatrix Kiddo, famously known as The Bride, on her brutal and relentless quest for vengeance.

The two-part series remains one of the cult classics, known for Tarantino’s signature storytelling. It garnered immense praise from the audience for its homage to samurai classics and grindhouse cinema. It went on to become a box office hit, raking in an impressive $334 million at the global box office, as per reports.

Interestingly, Quentin Tarantino originally filmed Kill Bill as one single film, but studio head Harvey Weinstein famously insisted on splitting it into two parts. For years, Tarantino teased fans about releasing the original, unbroken cut, and that moment is finally here.

Lionsgate has officially confirmed the nationwide theatrical release of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. It will be released on December 5, promising the director’s complete vision, without any interruption.

Until now, this full version had only been screened at Tarantino’s own New Beverly Cinema and The Vista in Los Angeles.

Reportedly, issues over distribution rights with Miramax and later Paramount had prevented a wider release of the single film version. Finally, Tarantino now retains full ownership of his film for the first time in his career.

