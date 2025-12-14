Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner accused of racketeering again as Ray J escalates claims- Calls them worse than Diddy

Ray J doubled down on his racketeering allegations against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner after the two sued him for defamation in October this year, reports TMZ. In the latest documents obtained by the outlet, the R&B singer accused the Kardashians of extortion and reiterated that Kim and Kris engaged in “racketeering activity”.

Ray J accuses Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner of ‘fake lawsuit’ Ray J claimed that his and Kim Kardashian’s sex tape was consensually filmed in 2003, per the NY Daily News. After its release on Vivid Entertainment’s website in 2007, Kim sued the pornographic film production company, claiming the tape was “sold completely without my permission or consent."

However, Ray J, real name William Ray Norwood Jr., claimed that Kim and Kris Jenner were involved in the release of the tape. According to TMZ, Norwood recently said the mother-daughter duo conspired with Vivid Entertainment to “defraud the public with their fake lawsuit”.

Ray J added that Kim and Kris had also made him sign a legal agreement, which prevented the ‘One Wish’ singer from making public references to the sex tape.

Ray J even claimed that the Kardashians committed credit card fraud against his family, involving an $850,000 bill.

Kim and Kris are worse than Diddy: Ray J The 44-year-old went on to reiterate that Kim and Kris have violated the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. “To me, Kim and Kris have repeatedly engaged in a criminal enterprise and racketeering activity, violating RICO over and over again. I have no doubt about that,” Ray J said in the new legal filings obtained by TMZ.

“Kim's and Kris' RICO violations are worse than any RICO violations that Diddy is accused of,” Ray J, a friend of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, alleged. He claimed that Kim and Kris “repeatedly and obviously conducted racketeering activity for years” with no one to stop them.

Ray J said that his interaction with ChatGPT further confirmed and “entrenched” his beliefs that Kim and Kris are racketeers, reported TMZ.

Kim and Kris slapped Ray J with a defamation suit in October this year over his racketeering allegations.

FAQs How old is Ray J? Ray J is 44 years old.