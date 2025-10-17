KISS guitarist Ace Frehley dies at 74 after fall in home studio — family ‘devastated and heartbroken’

Paul Daniel “Ace” Frehley, co-founder and original lead guitarist of the iconic rock band Kiss, has died at the age of 74, following complications from injuries suffered in a fall. His passing—announced today (17 October) by his family—marks the end of a singular career in rock music, one that blended flamboyant showmanship with gritty guitar virtuosity.

Tragedy in the Studio: The Final Days of Ace Frehley

Paul Stanley, right, and Ace Frehley of the rock band Kiss perform during their sold-out Halloween concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 31, 1998.

According to his family, Frehley fell in his home studio in late September and sustained a brain injury that necessitated hospitalisation. After several weeks of medical care and life support, he passed away peacefully in Morristown, New Jersey, surrounded by loved ones.

In a poignant statement, Ace Frehley's family declared:

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

The news came after earlier cancellations of his remaining 2025 tour dates, which were officially attributed to “ongoing medical issues” stemming from his fall.

From the Bronx to Stardom: Ace Frehley's Life in Rock Born on 27 April 1951 in New York City, Frehley was drawn to the electric guitar at an early age, teaching himself rather than pursuing formal instruction.

His path to fame began when he answered an advertisement in the Village Voice for a guitar slot in a nascent band called Kiss. Legend holds he showed up wearing one red sneaker and one orange one—an early display of his iconoclastic demeanour—but his playing quickly won over Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

In 1973, Kiss formally coalesced, and Frehley adopted the “Spaceman” persona (also known as “Space Ace”)—a visual archetype that, together with his smoking-guitar theatrics, became inseparable from the group’s mystique.

During his early years with Kiss, Frehley contributed compositions such as “Cold Gin” and “Shock Me,” and increasingly took on lead vocal duties.

Between 1982 and 1996, and again after 2002, Frehley pursued solo endeavours—most notably the hit cover “New York Groove” from his 1978 solo release.

In 1996, he rejoined Kiss for a high-profile reunion that lasted until 2002.

Over the decades, his technical flair, stage presence and personal resilience made him a touchstone for generations of guitarists.

Ace Frehley's Net Worth

KISS band members, from left, Ace Frehley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss and Paul Stanley take the ceremonial first step on their new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1999, in Los Angeles.

Various public sources estimate Ace Frehley’s net worth to be comparatively modest by rock-star standards. CelebrityNetWorth places it around US $1 million. Other sources suggest higher figures—some claiming as much as US $15 million.

Given his lengthy career, fluctuating commercial success, and known financial difficulties (including past mortgage and tax issues), the lower estimates may more accurately reflect his net assets.

It should also be noted that, as a member of Kiss, Frehley reportedly retained a share in the band’s earnings and merchandising arrangements, though the precise details of those arrangements remain opaque to the public.

Ace Frehley's Family and Personal Life

In this image taken with a fisheye lens, members of the rock group Kiss, clockwise from right, Gene Simmons,, Ace Frehley, Peter Criss and Paul Stanley pose before a concert in Hartford, Conn., Feb. 16, 1977.

Ace Frehley is survived by his daughter Monique and his wife Jeanette Trerotola, as well as his siblings and extended family.

Throughout his career, Frehley struggled with substance abuse, legal issues, and financial instability—challenges he publicly acknowledged.

His family statement emphasises memory, kindness, laughter and strength—revealing a more private side behind the flamboyant onstage persona.

Ace Frehley's Legacy & Influence Ace Frehley’s death marks the first passing of any original Kiss founding member.

In many respects, Kiss itself stood as an audacious experiment in rock as spectacle—before MTV, before social media—and Frehley’s contribution to its visual and sonic identity was central.

Critics may have scorned Kiss in their day, but the band’s impact on pop culture and rock fandom has been profound. Tours, merchandising, comics and branding all became part of the Kiss universe. Frehley’s own legacy—the signature “Spaceman” character, his pyrotechnic guitars, his melodic yet aggressive solos—resonated far beyond his immediate collaborators.