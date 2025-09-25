Know how Ed Sheeran learned about longtime friend Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce

Singer Ed Sheeran has revealed that he found out about friend Taylor Swift’s engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the same way everyone else did, according to People magazine.

While speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series, Sheeran was asked how he found out about the pop sensation’s engagement to the NFL star.

“Instagram,” Sheeran said. To this, Cohen asked, “Instagram?”

The singer said, “Yeah”.

“Like everyone else. You didn't even get a DM in advance?” Cohen asked later. Sheeran replied to him with a “no”.

No “Save the Date” Despite their years of friendship, Sheeran noted that he had not received a “save the date” from Swift for the highly anticipated wedding with Travis Kelce.

Swift’s friendship with Sheeran dates back to 2012, when Sheeran served as the opening act during Swift’s Red tour.

The two bonded well on the tour as they flew together from one concert to another.

Also, Red featured a collaboration song between Swift and Sheeran, titled "Everything Has Changed."

In an interview with ‘Call Her Daddy’ in April, Sheeran reminisced about their friendship, mentioning they spent nearly every day together for about six months. While their friendship has changed over time, Sheeran acknowledged that they now see each other “about four times a year”. He still enjoys the deep and meaningful conversations they have whenever they meet, which tend to last for several hours.

Continued collaboration and friendship Despite changes in their friendship, Sheeran and Swift have continued to work together professionally. They collaborated on Swift's 2017 song Endgame and the re-recording of Everything Has Changed from the album Red (Taylor's Version).

According to People, they also worked together on the remix of Sheeran's The Joker and the Queen and even brought back the same child actors from their 2013 music video Everything Has Changed.

In August last year, they were seen together when Sheeran made a surprise guest appearance during Swift’s Eras Tour in London at Wembley Stadium.

Sheeran emphasized how despite their respective busy schedules, the two have stayed connected, as Swift is one of the few people who fully understands what he has been through.

“She's basically in the same sphere,” Sheeran remarked, pointing out that he has had some incredibly meaningful dialogue with Swift that has supported him for years.

