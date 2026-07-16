L7 bassist Jennifer Finch diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer, to miss band's farewell tour

Jennifer Finch, the longtime bassist and founding member of influential American rock band L7, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, prompting an outpouring of support from fans and fellow musicians as the band prepares to continue its farewell tour without her.
The band announced Finch's diagnosis on Instagram on Monday, July 13, revealing that the 59-year-old musician has undergone multiple surgeries following serious complications and now requires extensive rehabilitation, ongoing medical treatment and professional in-home care.
According to the band's statement, Finch's health has deteriorated despite initial hopes that treatment would allow her to recover. As a result, she will be unable to join L7 on its previously announced "The Last Hurrah" farewell tour, which is scheduled to begin in October. The remaining members said the decision to continue with the shows was made in accordance with Finch's wishes.
To help cover the mounting costs of treatment and long-term care, L7 and Finch's family have launched a GoFundMe campaign with a target of $350,000. The fundraiser is intended to support medical expenses, rehabilitation, home-care costs, specialised nursing, therapy and other essential assistance required during her recovery.
The response has been swift. By July 14, the campaign had raised nearly $250,000, reflecting widespread support from fans and members of the music community. Several prominent musicians have also publicly backed the fundraiser, highlighting Finch's lasting influence on alternative rock and the riot grrrl movement.
Formed in Los Angeles in 1985, L7 became one of the defining bands of the early 1990s grunge era with songs including Pretend We're Dead and Wargasm. After disbanding in 2001, the group reunited in 2014 and released its comeback album Scatter the Rats in 2019.
While Finch will not perform on the farewell tour, the band has said her care remains its immediate priority as fundraising efforts continue and supporters rally behind one of alternative rock's most recognisable musicians.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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