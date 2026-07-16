Subscribe

L7 bassist Jennifer Finch diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer, to miss band's farewell tour

L7 bassist Jennifer Finch has been diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer and will miss the band's farewell tour, with a GoFundMe campaign raising nearly $250,000 towards her medical care within a day.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated16 Jul 2026, 12:51 AM IST
Advertisement
L7 bassist Jennifer Finch has been battling an aggressive form of cancer.
L7 bassist Jennifer Finch has been battling an aggressive form of cancer.
AI Quick Read

Jennifer Finch, the longtime bassist and founding member of influential American rock band L7, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, prompting an outpouring of support from fans and fellow musicians as the band prepares to continue its farewell tour without her.

Advertisement

L7 bassist Jennifer Finch has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer

The band announced Finch's diagnosis on Instagram on Monday, July 13, revealing that the 59-year-old musician has undergone multiple surgeries following serious complications and now requires extensive rehabilitation, ongoing medical treatment and professional in-home care.

Also Read | What is glioblastoma? Jason Collins reveals stage-4 brain cancer diagnosis

According to the band's statement, Finch's health has deteriorated despite initial hopes that treatment would allow her to recover. As a result, she will be unable to join L7 on its previously announced "The Last Hurrah" farewell tour, which is scheduled to begin in October. The remaining members said the decision to continue with the shows was made in accordance with Finch's wishes.

To help cover the mounting costs of treatment and long-term care, L7 and Finch's family have launched a GoFundMe campaign with a target of $350,000. The fundraiser is intended to support medical expenses, rehabilitation, home-care costs, specialised nursing, therapy and other essential assistance required during her recovery.

Advertisement

The response has been swift. By July 14, the campaign had raised nearly $250,000, reflecting widespread support from fans and members of the music community. Several prominent musicians have also publicly backed the fundraiser, highlighting Finch's lasting influence on alternative rock and the riot grrrl movement.

Also Read | WHO Claims Almost Everyone Will Be Affected By Cancer At Least Once In Lifetime

Formed in Los Angeles in 1985, L7 became one of the defining bands of the early 1990s grunge era with songs including Pretend We're Dead and Wargasm. After disbanding in 2001, the group reunited in 2014 and released its comeback album Scatter the Rats in 2019.

While Finch will not perform on the farewell tour, the band has said her care remains its immediate priority as fundraising efforts continue and supporters rally behind one of alternative rock's most recognisable musicians.

Advertisement

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeUsHollywoodL7 bassist Jennifer Finch diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer, to miss band's farewell tour
Advertisement
Read Next Story