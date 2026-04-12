Labrinth explains why his music won’t feature in Euphoria Season 3: ‘I left because…’

A defining creative voice behind Euphoria has stepped away just as the show enters its final chapter.

Labrinth, whose music shaped the sonic identity of Euphoria, has confirmed that his work will not feature in the upcoming third season, citing a breakdown in his relationship with the show and its creative direction.

Labrinth on why he isn't a part of Euphoria Season 3 The British artist, who composed the score for the first two seasons and earned critical acclaim for blending electronic, gospel and orchestral sounds, said his departure was the result of deeper tensions rather than a simple scheduling decision.

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In a latest Instagram story, Labrinth wrote, "People will comfortably lie in this industry and still call themselves honest people. So no cap, I decided to remove whatever music I had in it. I spoke to HBO, as far as I know, we are cool. I left because, last truth, when I work for someone, their vision is paramount to me, but I don’t let people treat me like shit.”

Labrinth's latest Instagram story.

Labrinth’s absence comes after he publicly distanced himself from the series earlier this year. In March 2026, he posted a strongly worded message on social media criticising both the show and his record label, signalling a broader disengagement from the project. His comments quickly drew attention, given how closely his music had been tied to the show’s emotional tone and storytelling.

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This come after show creator Sam Levinson commented, "He’s an incredible collaborator and someone who really built the foundation of the sound of ‘Euphoria.'” With the show jumping forward five years, Levinson added, the characters were out of high school, so the “pop roots of it have faded away.” In general, I was less interested in needle drops and more interested in something that guided us through this world.”

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In interviews, Labrinth suggested that the creative partnership that once defined Euphoria had shifted. He indicated that the collaborative process, particularly with creator Sam Levinson, had changed over time, leading to a sense that his role was no longer aligned with the direction of the series. While he stopped short of detailing specific disagreements, the composer made it clear that stepping away was a conscious decision.

His exit marks a significant change for the HBO drama, which has relied heavily on music as a narrative device. Labrinth’s compositions — including tracks such as “All for Us” and “Still Don’t Know My Name” — were widely credited with enhancing the show’s atmosphere and deepening its portrayal of addiction, identity and youth culture. His work earned him major recognition, including an Emmy Award, and became one of the series’ most distinctive elements.

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Industry reports indicate that Season 3 will feature a different musical approach, with Hans Zimmer stepping in as the show evolves. This shift comes at a time when Euphoria itself is undergoing broader changes, including a time jump in its storyline and speculation that the upcoming season could be its last.

Fans have reacted strongly to the news, with many expressing concern that the series may lose a key part of its identity without Labrinth’s involvement.

Despite his departure, Labrinth’s influence on Euphoria remains significant. His sound helped define the series from its debut in 2019, setting it apart within the television landscape and contributing to its cultural impact.

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Euphoria returns with a much-awaited third season on 12 April.